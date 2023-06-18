Tales from Derryleng Volume V

The stories from Derryleng published by Bugs Comics, return with a new issue, nine stories that give life to a different vision of the various aspects of fear, noir, fantasy, terror. At the “Le Horla” club, in Angus’s antique book shop, we find particular characters who have to do with the darkness of their soul.

We find the young Sharon, the boy Randall, Mrs. Peabody, their congregation is no longer Sir Clark who in the previous issue saved Sharon and finds himself in another astral plane, his place has been taken by the demonic presence Woland.

As always, Angus reads stories with horror hues ranging from historical, science fiction, today’s settings whose protagonists are ordinary people who are involved in situations that refer to cinematographic works of the 70s-80s.

An intriguing reading thanks to a powerful and pictorial stroke, with extremely detailed tables to create an atmosphere full of suspense, thus unfolding a non-trivial narrative fresco, remodeling some themes of “The Edge of Reality”, “The Breath of the Devil” in a modern sauce ”, “Tales from the Crypt” in a fresh and biting way with endings, in which fiction and reality almost merge, always leaving the reader with that sense of bewilderment, in a whirlwind of emotions table after table.

Very interesting register also because, issue after issue, it begins to have some relations with the heading of “Samuel Stern”, as some rather curious details are thrown during the fragments of one story and the other.

The Tales from Derryleng are assuming, issue after issue, a continuity that allows you to get to know the protagonists better and better, thus establishing an interaction relationship between them and the stories told by Angus, opening doors that will present twists and turns.