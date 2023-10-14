“Talk like Manga – Pop Dictionary of Anime and Japanese Culture”

Grendizer, Lupine III, Lady Oscar… are just some anime and manga titles, taken into consideration to explain and analyze this fantastic world which is no longer just a question of custom but a true cultural-artistic phenomenon.

“Speak like manga – Pop Dictionary of Anime and Japanese Culture” by the Japanese-Roman writer Sayaka Conti, published by Giunti Edizioni, is a book written with simplicity in which passion and knowledge shine through between the lines, structured in such a way as to follow a process that allows the reader to understand what this world is: anime, video games and manga.

The work starts from a section that we can consider introductory, in which it is explained how Japanese writing is divided, what the most used exclamations are, the historical meaning of Anime and Manga, and then introduced into a journey of historical cult titles and modern, giving life to an emotional journey, in which everyone can find themselves rereading characters that have exalted us, made us dream and fall in love.

A guide written with passion in the language of an enthusiast for enthusiasts in order to touch the chords of emotions. A reading in which there is nothing taken for granted but which allows you to rediscover perhaps dormant aspects, analyzing through a gallery of cards, the most representative animated and manga series from certain cultural aspects, stylistic choices, values ​​and languages, thus allowing you to understand the success and diffusion, in an analysis that brings them back to the social context.

It provides a general overview of the anime we were able to watch, providing food for discussion.