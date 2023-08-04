Talks in Mali between putschists and Wagner. French TVs closed amid protests

TUNIS — As the deadline of the ultimatum (next Sunday) approaches, when ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) has promised to intervene militarily in Niger, if the new junta in power does not withdraw, the new balances and alignments in the Sahel will consolidate. Mali, Burkina Faso and now also Guinea, the three countries that before Niger, in less than three years, have been theaters of coups, the military at the top take the side of Abdourahamane

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

