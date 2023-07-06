Tamara Kalinić in a black dress at Paris Fashion Week | Magazine

Tamara Kalinić left everyone breathless at Paris Fashion Week!

Source: Instagram/printscreen/tamara

Tamara Kalinić, our most famous fashion blogger, the pinnacle of style, gained world fame thanks to her talent for fashion. Wherever it appears, it simply fascinates with its appearance. She knows how to fit every fashion combination perfectly, while elegance is her strong point.

The day before yesterday, she appeared at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023/24 at Chantilly Castle and attracted a lot of attention with her styling. The formal black dress of the well-known fashion brand is a paradise for the eyes, and Tamara is drooling.

The upper part of the dress and the sleeves are made of joined sequined bows, thus revealing the shoulders and arms. The rest of the dress is classic, elegant and falls beautifully down the body. As a seal on the entire styling, Tamara gathered her hair in a bun, pulled one strand forward, while the red lipstick came to the fore.

Source: Profimedia

BONUS VIDEO:

00:20 Fashion Italians Source: Twitter/blondie_yeah

Izvor: Twitter/blondie_yeah

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

