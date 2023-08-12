tango, pizzica and no wedding planner

A midsummer night’s dream on pointe. Finally, after eight years of engagement and a blatant declaration of love that went viral, last summer, in front of thirteen thousand spectators at the Verona Arena at the end of the «Roberto Bolle & Friends» gala (he knelt in front of her and unsheathed the fateful ring after having danced the pas de deux of «Romeo and Juliet»), the principal dancers of La Scala Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko they are marriedon Thursday afternoon, in the Basilica of Santa Caterina d’Alessandria in Galatina, in Salento.

In the unedited role of best man, the star Roberto Bolle posted some photos of the wedding and a threesome with the couple on his Instagram profile, accompanied by the message: «The big day has arrived! Today these wonderful friends of mine are getting married! Best wishes, guys.”

Thus culminated, with wild dancing in the farmhouse under the sky of shooting stars on the night of San Lorenzo, the fairy tale of Nicoletta and Timofej known as Tima, she 31 years old originally from Galatina, he born in Riga, Latvia, love at first sight in ballroom after competing in the 2012 Mab Competition in Milan when Nicoletta was already dancing with the Staatsballett in Berlin and Tima was graduating in Genoa.

On the altar, among pale pink flowers, the elegant harmony of this couple with their house on the Navigli stood out, very close on stage and loved by the Milanese public in the inaugural ballets of the Scala: Nicoletta wrapped in the Armani Privé dress with the long white veil, Tima impeccable in his dark Armani suit.

We have been organizing the wedding for a year – she says -. It wasn’t easy remotely, but we wanted to do everything ourselves, without a wedding planner. The composition of the tables was complex, to combine Italians, Russians and English speakers. Tima’s whole family arrived from Riga, arriving in Puglia for the first time». He: «Unfortunately my maternal grandmother remained in Russia, in the St. Petersburg area, due to health and visa problems, we video chatted on Whatsapp. My father has been gone since I was 17, but he watches me, he is always on my shoulder ».

At the appetizers in the farm, four pizzica dancers triggered wild dances among the guests, followed by a tango mentioned by the spouses, with a fifteen-piece orchestra. Among the guests, there was also Giuliano Sangiorgi, frontman of Negramaro, with whom the spouses will perform in the party-concert “N20 Back Home” for the twentieth anniversary of the Apulian band, on Saturday evening at the military airport of Galatina. Nicoletta: «The honeymoon? Postponed in winter because on August 17th we will start working again at La Scala to rehearse Rudolf Nureyev’s Swan Lake, staged from September 15th to 27th. Also in September we will fly to San Francisco for a gala, then on tour in Cagliari with La Scala». Tim: “Children? Let’s see where life takes us, we want them both, we hope to be able to have this gift from life too, sooner or later. A step at a time”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

