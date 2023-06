“Putin has given us excellent publicity,” he jokes Victor Talanov, director of Inflactech Decoys, the Czech factory that produces inflatable armaments. Tanks, planes, full-size missiles are the flagship products of the company from Decin, in the north of the Czech Republic, on the border with Germany. “In 2022 we doubled our sales”.

Fake equipment to deceive the enemy, Russia, although the CEO Vojtech Fresser you do not confirm that the inflatables are also intended for Ukraine.