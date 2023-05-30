Tanlines, review of his album The Big Mess (2023)

Is it possible to take stock of the recent and intense years that have passed, without falling into tempting and treacherous emotional traps? This is the very ambitious intentional line that Eric Emm and Jesse Cohen have set out to follow to shape their return as Tanlineseight years after they offered us their last studio album with “Highlights” (True Panther Sounds, 15). Not surprisingly, as a result of how much they and the world around them have changed since they were last seen together, their third album is now titled “The Big Mess” (Merge Records, 23), since few more succinct and precise statements occur to us to summarize what it has meant to face the present reality.

With time and distance involved, Emm and Cohen have not only managed to keep the project from suffering, but it has ended up being the object of attention for the record company Merge Records (The New Pornographers, Superchunk, The Mountain Goats), assuming this third LP his debut with the same and an expectant new stage for Tanlinesmarked by that incessant look at the past (“It’s been a long time…” they begin singing in the homonymous “The Big Mess”) that ends up becoming the perfect fuel to light the fuse of his best sound.

Despite that certain melancholy that is presumed to be the protagonist throughout the album, with cuts in which its creators dwell on the fact of having exceeded forty or with those who try to accept the new world that surrounds them (“I’m just trying to be me, in this new reality”, they sing in “New Reality”), there is something about the energy of the eleven pieces of “The Big Mess” which leads us to confirm that the stoppage of New York training, extended due to the obligation required by the pandemic, could not have made them feel better. A sophisticated reverberation in the forms, added to the tonal depth of its lines, reveals a brilliant production that welcomes under its bosom not exactly a few songs with the potential of an anthem, either through torn and summery sensuality (“Burns Effect”) or pulling archetypal indie-pop rhythms that sweeten the most painted (“Outer Banks”). See also U.S., Britain and Australia "stabbed" allies in Western relations and deepens the rift_France