A plane crashed in Lake Victoria, Tanzania. This was reported by the police, explaining the flight was on its way to the northwestern city of Bukoba. According to some media on board the flight of Precision Air, a Tanzania airline based in Dar es Saleem, there were 49 people. According to other media, 15 people were rescued and taken to hospital. Videos disseminated on social networks show the plane reached by teams of rescuers on board boats and the accident would have been caused by bad weather.

Tanzania’s Precision Air plane crash lands into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land at Bukoba Airport. Reports say the crash was occasioned by bad weather; rescue efforts of 49 passengers on board underway. : Courtesy pic.twitter.com/BZsSbRdQIi — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 6, 2022

From the airline they let it be known that “the rescue team has been sent to the scene and further information will be released within 2 hours”. The President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has asked to remain calm while the rescue operations continue. “I received with sadness the news of the accident involving the Precision Air plane,” she tweeted. “We remain calm in this moment in which the rescuers continue the rescue mission while we pray to God to help us”