A small passenger plane of the Tanzanian company Precision Air with 43 people on board crashed this morning in Lake Victoria, in Tanzania, as he approached Bukoba airport and the toll is at least 19 dead. This was reported by the regional authorities, who initially reported 26 people rescued and taken to hospital. The flight departed from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam. In the press there are some photos showing the plane mostly submerged in the lake.



(ansa)

“We managed to save a good number of people,” Kagera Province Police Commander William Mwampaghale told reporters. “When the plane was in the air, about 100 meters away, it encountered problems and faced bad weather. It was raining and the plane crashed into the water,” Mwampaghale continued, adding that rescuers are still at work.