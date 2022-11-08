Tanzanian fishermen who crashed into lake and rescued people won the title of “hero”

CCTV news client reported that a passenger plane in Tanzania crashed into Lake Victoria on the 6th. A fisherman near the scene smashed the back door of the cabin with a oars to help the survivors get out of trouble, so he was awarded the title of “hero” by the government.

According to British media reports on the 7th, in addition to the honorary title, the fisherman named Majaliwa Jackson also received a bonus of 1 million Tanzanian shillings (about 3,107 yuan) and the opportunity to work in the fire brigade.

Jackson was taken to hospital after being injured in a coma during the rescue. He said in an interview from his hospital bed that he and three other fishermen rushed into the wrecked waters after seeing the passenger plane crash into the lake. They smashed the back door of the cabin with oars to help the survivors out.

Jackson also dived underwater and tried to rescue the pilot trapped in the cockpit, but was unsuccessful.

The plane that crashed belonged to Precision Air Tanzania and was carrying 39 passengers and four crew members. The passenger plane flew from the capital Dar es Salaam to Bukoba Airport in Kagera Province on the 6th. Before landing, it crashed into Lake Victoria near the airport due to bad weather, killing 19 people, including two pilots.