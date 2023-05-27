Home » Taormina, Dutch tourist dies while trekking
World

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist died yesterday afternoon in Taormina in the Madonna della Rocca area. The man was part of a group of 15 compatriots on an excursion. The group had left from Linguaglossa the day before and from the Graniti mountains had subsequently headed towards Castelmola…

See also  Italian arrested in New York, allegedly stealing manuscripts. Among his victims Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke

