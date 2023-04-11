Tara Simov is seven months pregnant and carrying a girl, and in the past few days she has ended up in the hospital twice.

“It’s true that it happened, although I tried to hide it. I was hospitalized late at night because of those first contractions, which started a little earlier than they should have. But, as they say, neither the baby nor I give up. Everything is fine now.I have been given strict rest. Everything is a little more complicated, but with faith in God, everything will be fine“, said Tara, who is seven months pregnant and added that Danilo was very worried about everything.



“I didn’t shed a single tear, while Danilo was traumatized. He didn’t close his eyes, all this is new for us, we are still young. He was more scared than me, he wasn’t used to me passing out,” Tara revealed to Hype. She recently had poisoning and ended up on an IV, and then explained that she threw up more than twenty times and lost consciousness.

