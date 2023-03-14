Home World Taranto, the courier leaves the van on the strips: pulled out of the vehicle and immobilized by the police. Passers-by defend him and film everything
Taranto, the courier leaves the van on the strips: pulled out of the vehicle and immobilized by the police. Passers-by defend him and film everything

Taranto, the courier leaves the van on the strips: pulled out of the vehicle and immobilized by the police. Passers-by defend him and film everything

A young man courier was jerked dai traffic wardens that they had fined for parking his van on the pedestrian crossing in the center of Taranto, where finding a parking space is a challenge. The worker of Sdaperhaps to deliver a parcel on the flyleft the medium in no parking and the situation is quickly degenerate. Perhaps a word too many, perhaps the refusal to provide i documents has unleashed a violent reaction of three agents of the Local police who beat up the young man by pinning him to the ground with one arm behind his back and a knee on the testa.

Moments immortalized by a mobile phone: the images quickly made the rounds of Italy. The reaction of passers-by against the men in uniform it was strong and immediate and the men of the military had to intervene to appease spirits Taranto Police Headquarters, subtracting the young man from the hands of the police. Finally, the question also became political. The municipal councilors of opposition Massimo BattistaLuigi Abbot and Francis Battistapresented ainterrogation to the mayor Rinaldo Melucci defining the reaction of the police “apparently violent and disproportionate” and asking for a “detailed report” to the commander Michele Matichecchia and to the commissioner Mimmo Ciraci. Melucci announced that they have been started “investigations” to “reconstruct the exact dynamics”. While waiting, he spoke of “a very disorganized reaction” from the driver but “if confirmed – he concluded – it must be unequivocal for a civil city that certain infractions and reactions are intolerable”.

