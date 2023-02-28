Targa Telematics, a tech-company specializing in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility, announces that it has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Viasat Group Spa (“Viasat Group”).

The completion of the transaction, tentatively scheduled for the first half of 2023, will be subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent usual for similar transactions, including the Golden Power authorizations [in Italia e Spagna] and approval by the Antitrust Authority.

Viasat Group represents Italian excellence in the field of technology applied to the automotive sector, establishing itself over the years as one of the leading companies in Europe in the supply of satellite and IoT info-telematics services and solutions for the safety and protection of people, vehicles and goods . The operation will mark the birth of one of the main global players in the field of IoT and the development of digital solutions and services for connected mobility, characterized by a strong presence in eight key European countries – Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, England, Belgium, Poland, and Romania – plus a company in Chile.

Thanks to the acquisition of Viasat Group, Targa Telematics – an Italian company already operating abroad with direct offices in England, Spain, France and Portugal – will further strengthen its leadership in the Italian market with also an acceleration of its expansion in Europe, bringing immediately on the market a range of innovative technologies in the context of global projects. As part of these international-scale projects, Targa Telematics will be able to leverage strong local support dedicated in the different countries to better serve its customers, mostly multinational groups active in the mobility sector but also in other market sectors.