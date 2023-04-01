In recent days the Council of the Communications Regulatory Authority approved the extension until June 2024 of the trial launched with resolution no. 290/21/CONS, which provides for economic concessions of 50% of the fee for telephony and connectivity offers on fixed and mobile networks for people with serious limitations in their ability to walk.

From 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023, those entitled to the benefit will be able to submit applications for accession to the subsidy directly to their operator.

Resolution 36/23/CONS also provides for the establishment of a technical table for the trial monitoring and recognizes the participants the right to maintain the discount even in the event of transfer of users, both fixed and mobile, to another operator.

In addition, a public consultation aimed at all stakeholders, to more precisely define the characteristics of the discounted offers on the mobile network, a topic on which the Authority has requested the opinion of the National Users’ Council.

These rates will need to have systems parental control and allow, in the case of minors with disabilities who are not holders of the SIM, that the request for relief can be presented by those who exercise parental authority.

The Authority’s objective is to further simplify access to concessions for a large number of people with disabilities, promoting maximum inclusion in the digital context. The public consultation lasts 30 days from the publication of the resolution on the Authority’s website.