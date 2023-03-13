Tara Simov complained to fans on social networks and asked them for help.

Tara recently became a presenter, and she does not hide her happiness about her blessed state. However, what worried everyone was Tara’s latest Instagram post where she revealed that she was dealing with a kidney stone during her pregnancy, so she took the opportunity to ask her followers for advice and experiences.

“Stone and sand in the kidney during pregnancy, experiences? I will dieTara Simov wrote.

“Honestly, I don’t know where to start, nor what to say… Anyone who follows me knows that a few years ago I came to terms with the fact that I might never be a mother, due to the incompletely developed work of the ovaries and uterus. However, to glory my family learned the most beautiful news in the world! We fought for four months to keep the baby healthy, because we were going through a risky pregnancy and many complications, however, everything is officially fine!”, revealed Simova recently with a photo of her posing with her pregnant stomach.

