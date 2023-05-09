Home » Taulant Xhaka apologized for headbutting an opponent Sport
by admin
Taulant Xhaka, Granit Xhaka’s brother, will not be able to play for a long time because he hit an opponent on the field.

Izvor: Twitter/FootballSwissEN/printscreen

Albanian football player Taulant Xhakathe brother of Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, has been suspended for eight games by his team, Basel, because headbutted an opponent in a match against Zurich. Because of that kick, he was punished for seven games and will not be able to play in the eighth after serving that punishment, because he received the eighth yellow card, the local football association announced.

Xhaka head-butted the Croatian player Nikola Katic, the defender of Zurich, who immediately fell to the grass and that scene reminded many of the shot with which Zinedine Zidane brought down Marko Materaci in the final of the World Cup in 2006. The Albanian will miss all four league games remaining for Basel until the end of the season in the Swiss Super League, in which his team is fighting for a place in Europe.

Xhaka published a message of apology on his Instagram profile, which his brother Granit was among the first to comment on, leaving a heart emoticon below it.

“Dear fans, I use this opportunity to apologize to everyone for my gesture from last night. You all know that I am emotional and that I do not back down, but give everything for my colors. We players are also human beings of flesh and blood and sometimes we react emotionally in certain situations . At the same time, no insults against me and my family justify such a mistake. As an experienced player and captain of this team, I also have the role of a role model and, especially in difficult moments, I did not use that in this situation.”

“I can’t erase what I did last night and of course I will suffer the consequences because I couldn’t control myself for a moment. Your Tauli.”

