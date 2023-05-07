Tax, 15% flat tax on thirteenths and permanent wedge cut

Italia by Marco Mobili and Giovanni Parente Deputy Minister Leo relaunches the idea of ​​detaxing the additional month’s salary in December and making the cut in the tax wedge structural

A 15% flat tax on employees’ thirteenths starting from 2024. A cut in the tax wedge to be stabilized and made compatible – resources permitting – with the transition from four to three personal income tax rates, promised several times. And for the self-employed, the confirmation of a quick farewell to Irap for personal companies and professional associations. This is the line drawn by the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo in an interview with Corriere della Sera (already online in the evening of Saturday 6 May). Indications that arrive almost simultaneously with the first street demonstration in Bologna by CGIL, CISL and UIL (also with the participation of Pd secretary Elly Schlein), in which the request to make the cut in contributions on labor costs permanent.

Make the tax burden on thirteenths less onerous. An objective already announced by Leo himself with the hearing that opened the round of discussions in Parliament on the tax delegation. A move that aims, in fact, to give greater purchasing power to families during the Christmas holidays. Technically, according to Leo, the way forward is to consider the thirteenth month bonuses as an additional and therefore incremental income with respect to the paycheck for the other months. In this way, a flat tax could be applied, which the deputy minister sets at a rate of 15 percent.

An operation, however, linked to the available resources and to be identified also during the implementation of the fiscal delegation. For this reason, the appointment is postponed to the update note of the Def (Nadef), which will lay the foundations for the next maneuver, and therefore with a possible application from 2024.

The same goes for the tax wedge. The hypothesis of making the structural cut is, in fact, linked to the financial perimeter on which the Government will be able to move. On the one hand, in his interview with «Corriere», Leo always recalls the positive signals coming from the macroeconomic variables and the drive towards growth. On the other hand, he is confident that he will have good answers from the rewriting – strongly desired by the deputy minister himself – of the tax on extra profits for energy activities: having abandoned the mechanism that relied on VAT and having moved on to calculating based on profits, according to Leo, will put sheltered from the unpleasant surprises (2.7 billion against the 11 expected) which marked the path of the extraordinary contribution determined with the previous method. The appointment with the payment is for June 30th.

Another front from which to recover resources is the pruning of tax expenditures. The ground on which to move is that (under observation on several occasions) of the 226 tax credits, which today erode revenue by around 36 billion euros.

