In the first two months of this year, the Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska collected 512.5 million KM at the expense of the public revenues of the Republic of Srpska, which is 83.7 million KM or 20 percent more than in January of the previous year, with continued significant growth in income in all segments. .

Source: PURS

In February of this year, the collection amounted to 272.8 million KM, which is 35.5 million KM or 15 percent more than in the same month last year, while the collection of direct taxes was higher by 15 percent, contributions by 16 percent, and other public revenues by 11 percent, the Tax Administration of Republika Srpska announced.

The collection of direct taxes in the period January-February this year is higher by 24 percent, contributions by 20 percent, and other public revenues by 13 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Contributions were collected in the first two months of this year in the amount of 342.5 million KM, which is 57.1 million KM more than in the same period of the previous year.

The collection of contributions for the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund /PIO/ is higher by 25 percent, for the Employment Agency it is higher by 20 percent, for the Child Protection Fund there is an increase of 21 percent, while the collection of contributions for the Health Insurance Fund is higher by 12 percent , the announcement states.

In the observed period of this year, direct taxes were collected in the amount of about 92.4 million KM, which is about 18 million KM or 24 percent more than in the first two months of the previous year.

The biggest increase was achieved in income tax, which was collected in the amount of 48.4 million KM, which is 17.2 million KM or 55 percent more than in the period January-February 2022.

The increase in the collection of direct taxes is also recorded by the profit tax, which was collected in the amount of about 40 million KM, which is two percent more compared to the comparative period.

As for other public revenues, 77.6 million KM were collected in the first two months, which is 8.6 million KM or 13 percent more compared to the same period in 2022.

The collection of fines and fees for organizing games of chance continued to grow by 14 and 33 percent respectively, while the collection of taxes and fees increased by four percent, and revenue from concession fees by 17 percent, the statement of the Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska added. .