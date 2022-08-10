Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump will not answer questions as part of the New York Attorney’s investigation into his company and whether it has inflated the value of its assets to obtain better financial conditions. Trump himself states this in a note. “I refused to answer questions based on the rights that are granted to every citizen by the US Constitution,” he said.

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at the New York Attorney General’s office to be questioned under oath as part of the civilian investigation into the Trump Organization’s alleged tax fraud. Trump arrived at the office by car followed by a march of multiple vehicles. When he left Trump Tower in New York City for the short drive to downtown, he greeted reporters gathered outside but made no comment.

The searches in Florida and the tycoon’s wrath

Trump’s refusal comes at a delicate moment for the former US president, not “only” for tax investigations. Trump is being targeted by the FBI and has undergone a search of his Florida residence, the Mar-a-Lago mansion. It was the tycoon himself who broke the bombshell in a statement to CNN in which he called the raid a political attack against his candidacy in the 2024 elections. The same president, Joe Biden, made it clear that he had not been informed of the ‘operation.

Trump was not in the residence when the feds arrived but was at Trump Tower in New York, where he usually spends the summer. It is an “exploitation of justice and an attack by radical left-wing Democrats who desperately want to prevent me from running for election in 2024,” thundered Trump in the statement in which he revealed the search. “These are dark times for our nation: my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, searched and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. They even broke into my safe! »He attacked.