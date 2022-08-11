NEW YORK – “Who appeals to the Fifth Amendment? Only the mafia and the guilty,” declared the former president Donald Trump, as a businessman in Manhattan, deploring those who invoke the constitutional right to silence in order not to answer the interrogations of the judiciary. Yesterday, however, in the face of questions from the Attorney General’s office in New York Letitia JamesIn a civil case that accuses him of “false and fraudulent financial statements,” Trump has chosen, “on the advice of my lawyers,” the Fifth Amendment, which his son Eric, in related cases, has followed on over 500 occasions.