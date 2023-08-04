Home » Tax reform, green light from the Chamber, what changes?
Tax reform, green light from the Chamber, what changes?

Tax reform, green light from the Chamber, what changes?

The enabling bill for tax reform was approved and became law, marking an important step in the revision of the Italian tax system. Now the government will have to translate the guidelines and principles contained in the provision into concrete rules, through specific legislative decrees to be implemented within the next 24 months.…

See also  The hour of thaw begins between the United States and Venezuela: dialogue and less severe sanctions

