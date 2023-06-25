Tax return 2023 deadline is approaching: payments and options

The June 30 deadline represents a crucial moment for the 2023 tax return. It is important to make the payments and submit the return within the established deadlines to avoid penalties and problems with the Revenue Agency.

The deadline of 30 June represents a crucial moment for the tax return 2023. Persons other than VAT numbers must pay the balance and the first down payment by this date, while the heirs of people who died in 2022 have the possibility to present the declaration in printed form through post offices. In this article, we’ll explore the different deadlines and options available to payers.

Payments and calculation of taxes by June 30th

By June 30, taxpayers must pay the balance and the first advance of income taxes. This includes theIRPEF and the dry coupon.

It is important to calculate the amount due and proceed with the payment of the full amount or the first installment, depending on the options available. However, it is essential to note that this deadline does not apply to VAT holders who apply ISAs, including flat rate schemes, as they have a payout grace period until 20 July.

Deadlines and installments for subjects excluded from postponement

Employees, pensioners and VAT holders excluded from referral must meet the payment deadlines. In case of installment of the sums owed, you need to keep track of two date calendars. For VAT registered persons applying ISAs and flat-rate schemes, the deadline has been extended from 30 June to 20 July, with the first and second installments merged into the installment payment schedule.

Presentation in paper format for the heirs

Another important deadline concerns the presentation of the tax return through the 2023 income model by the heirs. The heirs have the option of sending the declaration in paper format, using the services offered by post offices and respecting the deadline of 30 June. This deadline represents an advance of five months compared to the ordinary deadline of 30 November 2023.

Deadlines for online submission

For the electronic submission of the heirs’ tax return, the submission deadlines are established on the basis of the date of death. In the event of death occurring between 1 January 2022 and 31 July 2023, the deadline is November 30, 2023. In the case of death between 1 August 2023 and 30 November 2023, the deadline is extended by 6 months, until May 31, 2024. It is important to consider these deadlines to ensure proper filing of your tax return.

Presentation options and assistance

It is also possible to submit the tax return of the heirs using thethe 730 model, provided that the deceased meets the stipulated requirements. The Revenue Agency provides a pre-compiled declaration based on the data communicated by external bodies and other subjects.

As regards the deadlines for sending, for people who died from 1 January 2022 to 30 September 2023, the ordinary deadline of the September 30th. It is possible to send it via the telematic services of the Revenue Agency, through the CAF or professionals, but the transmission via the withholding agent is not permitted.