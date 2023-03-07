Italia If the deadlines are respected, the tax reform bill should arrive in Parliament between the end of March and the beginning of April. The package that will be presented in cdm will have to reorder “the whole tax system”. Not only Irpef therefore but also intervene on Ires, VAT and other minor taxes

The draft enabling law on tax reform will arrive on the table of the Council of Ministers next week. This was anticipated by the Deputy Minister of the Economy, Maurizio Leo, confirming the times foreseen by the Government. The main novelty is the confirmation of bringing the personal income tax from four to three brackets of income, with a relative reduction of the corresponding rates according to a vision of reform that the centre-right has been imagining for some time. The objective is to reduce the general tax burden, but without compromising the balance of the accounts.

Changes for business

But the rethinking of the tax system that the government has in mind also rests on the overcoming of the IRAP and new taxation mechanisms for businesses, i.e. the revision of business income with a cut in the IRES rate for those businesses that decide to invest the profits in new investments and in employment. Even for IRES, the basic idea to finance the 24% cut is that of a review of tax credits.

Review tax breaks, allowances and deductions

“We will start a process of reducing the tax burden” assured the head of the Ministry of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, adding however that the reduction will be a “gradual process”. In recent months, the study group on the reform, created at the Mef by Maurizio Leo, has developed various schemes for maintaining a three-rate system. To recover the lost revenue, a review, reduction, of tax breaks, deductions and deductions will be used, which now amount to over 600 and which, Leo noted, “are about 156 billion Cuban” of lost revenue. «There you can intervene. If you do a careful review, you can find the resources to better calibrate the rates”.

In 2022 with the personal income tax 205.8 billion in the state coffers

Acting on personal income tax is a delicate undertaking, if only because we operate on the first pillar of the tax system (the other is VAT). According to the Preliminary balance of the state budget released yesterday by the MEF, in 2022 Irpef brought 205.8 billion euros to the treasury. Of these, approximately 81 come from public sector employees and 85.6 from private sector employees. To get an idea of ​​the proportions, total tax revenues in 2022 were 544.5 billion. The VAT, paid by final consumers, is worth 171.6 billion.

Possible deduction of the cost of the employee from the total income of the family

The owners of shops and commercial premises trust in the new reform, who have been asking for a flat rate coupon (that is, a subsidized income tax) even on these properties for some time. But also the ACLI families who would like to be able to deduct the cost of their “employees”, carers, babysitters, domestic assistants from the tax, equating their expenditure to “health” costs. But the solution could also be to equate families to businesses, providing for the deduction of the cost of the employee from the total income of the family. If the deadlines are respected, the tax reform bill should arrive in Parliament between the end of March and the beginning of April.

