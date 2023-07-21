Taxis that run on butane ~ dohouatt taxis

Taxis are everywhere in Ivory Coast. The reason is due to the high price of fuel. Indeed, municipal taxis, to make a profit, are forced to run on butane gas. So even if the fact that butane emits less greenhouse gases, should we welcome that? Yippee!… But before exclaiming, let’s dig deep into the matter.

Gas canister in the back of the trunk of taxis photo credit: Facebook

The other day, I took a taxi. As a reminder, I had come to Daloa, the city of the antelope. I stop a green taxi. It’s the color of the city’s taxis. It must be said that each city in the country has a taxi color of its own. In the taxi, a smell hits my nostrils. I sneeze and I cry to myself: “But, it’s gas! » The driver retorts: « it’s the gas. Excuse a moment”. He takes a walk in an open-air warehouse. We are in the middle of a gas field. I was in a car that ran on gas.

Butane to the rescue of taxi drivers

Taxi drivers are crazy about butane gas. He loves it so much that they use it instead of gasoline or diesel. Have they gone green? Not so sure. It is in response to the soaring price of oil and by extension that of gasoline and diesel that taxi drivers have turned to a natural resource, less dangerous for the environment. Butane gas, also called “city gas” is natural, inexpensive and accessible to all. Indeed, its CO2 content is 3 times less higher than gasoline. Also, it allows drivers to make more profit. Madou, the taxi driver I took, explains to me: “Before, I had to fill up with gas to drive all day. It cost me 25,000 FCFA. Now, with two bottles, which come back to me at 5000 FCFA, I manage to get by. »

At the origins of a phenomenon of communal taxis

At the back of taxis, in the trunk, it is not uncommon to see gas canisters. Connected from the fuel system to the engine, they become the power sources of their automobile. English-speaking countries like Nigeria and Ghana came up with this revolutionary technique. The technique is simple. For a few thousand CFA francs, the mechanics hybridize the vehicle with the gas bottle. Thus a pipe connects the cylinder to the engine. Ingenious. Now, with one touch, the driver can switch from one system to another.

Butane taxis, perverse effects

Taxis that run on gas are real explosive devices. An explosion can occur at any time. Indeed, it is quite common to smell the smell of gas. It was after the 2011 crisis that the phenomenon became more noticeable. Also, we know that the temperature should not exceed 50°C. However, in our regions, temperatures are close to this threshold. Today, it can be said without a shadow of a doubt that almost all communal taxis in the Ivory Coast run on butane gas.

A practice deemed ”illegal”

Carrying gas cylinders in taxis is prohibited by law no. 92-469 of July 30, 1992. This law prohibits the use of butane gas for fuel purposes by vehicles. Violators incur a prison sentence of fifteen days to one year and/or a fine of 100,000 to 500,000 FCFA. But, we have the feeling that everyone gives a damn. There are no sanctions and the security forces obviously have other fish to fry. Butane gas should not be in cars. Our cities are full of smokers and cell phones are everywhere. Also, a misfortune quickly happens. The Ivorian government should punish violators of this law, and close the places where gas is transferred.

