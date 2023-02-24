Le Mans ambitiously wants to “scalp” Aswell and Monaco, and Taylor Rochesti will help them in that mission.

Source: MN PRESS

Former Red Star playmaker Taylor Rochesti returned to Europe at the age of 37! The experienced playmaker who wore the red and white jersey in the 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons has now signed for France’s Le Mans, where he hails from China. There he averaged 11.4 points and 4.5 assists in Shandong, and signed a contract with the French team until the end of the season.

The former top scorer of the Euroleague in 2015 had several top seasons in China in his career, but now he has returned from the CBA and signed a contract as a free agent with the team for which he first appeared in the 2011/12 season.

In 2017/18, he played the entire season in the Crvena zvezda jersey and averaged 13.4 points with 5 assists in the Euroleague, and won the Radivoj Korać Cup with the club. In the second term, he stayed at the club for only a month, from October to December 2020, and then went to Hapoel, and then to Le Mans a second time.

Le Mans has great ambitions both in the French Cup and in the league, and the team is chasing placement in Europe, so they hope that the great American point guard, even at the age of 37, could help them reach their goals.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!