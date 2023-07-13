Taylor Swift, crítica de Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023)

“Promise that you’ll stand by me forever / but if, God forbid, fate should step in / and force us into a goodbye / if you have children some day / when they point to the pictures / please tell ’em my name / tell ’em how the crowds went wild / tell ’em how I hope they shine” is one of the verses ‘Long live’the song that closed the standard edition of ‘Speak Now’and which also contained one of the most famous lines of Taylor Swift: “it was the end of a decade / but the start of an age”. People say that ‘Speak Now’ It was the leap of maturity of the one from Pennsylvania, both in the way of dealing with certain themes (those phrases with which we started the review are an example) and in sound (from country that flirted with pop we went to a general pop-rock sound ) and, what was one of Taylor’s main intentions, compositional. And it is that ‘Speak Now’ it is the first -and only- album written entirely by her. It’s important to note that “and unique” thing: probably the confidence Swift gained here made her collaborate from now on with people without feeling that they were going to belittle her compositional ability – or think that, if they did, she didn’t care so much anymore.

Let’s remember that Kanye and the VMAs happened just before this album (and, in fact, songs like ‘Innocent’although in a much more subtle way than a ‘Look what you made me do’), so it makes sense that the author of ‘Midnights’ he had the need to “demonstrate” what has later been recognized even by those who can’t stand his music: that he has an enormous talent for composition. And the truth is that there are magnificent examples of that here: the aforementioned ‘Long Live’ it is, but so are ‘Sparks Fly’, ‘Dear John’, ‘Back to december’ or the jewel that was originally going to give the album its title, ‘Enchanted’. The latter shows how Taylor combines that more adult treatment with the fairy tale stories told with the mastery that she knows how to put them, as also happens in ‘Mine’ o ‘Speak Now’. Less organic sounded the attempts to “elevate” their artistic status by giving them a patina of rock à la Evanescence, as in ‘Haunted’ o ‘Better than revenge’.

As in his previous re-recordings, Taylor has relied on Christopher Rowe for the production of the already well-known ones, and his inseparable Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner have been reserved for the unpublished ones, those “from the vault” which, in theory, belong to the time the album was released (“in theory” because doubts remain reasonable with songs like ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’or here with a ‘I Can See You’ which doesn’t seem to go with his image much at the moment). Of those unpublished, the collaboration with Hayley Williams from Paramore stands out especially. ‘Castles Crumbling’ (whose production is reminiscent of that of ‘folklore/evermore’ and its title to ‘Call it what you want’one of his best songs)‘When Emma falls in love’ (where he shines again as a storyteller) or ‘Timeless’ (straight to the heart with what seems like the love story that his grandmother lived). in front of them, ‘Foolish One’, ‘Electric Touch’ con Fall Out Boy o el single ‘I Can See You’ they go unnoticed.

Her voice, logically, has changed, and this gives new life to songs like ‘Innocent’, which now seems to speak of herself in that “thirty-two and still growing up”, but revisiting doesn’t work so well when he wants to put the current optics into lyrics he wrote more than ten years ago: the change of ‘Better than revenge’ to avoid slut-shaming is a bit absurd. As Larisha Paul argued in Rolling Stone, making these corrections “is not in keeping with her goal of maintaining the original value of the recordings after they were tampered with and sold without her permission” from her. In any case, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is a great way to get closer to an album that, despite its flaws, was brave and quite interesting, and that, seen now, turned out to be a window into what Taylor Swift would be. able to do later. Of course, the almost two hours of her may make it difficult for people outside her universe to digest.

