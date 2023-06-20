Taylor Swift will perform in Madrid in May 2024

The European stage of “The Eras Tour” It will start on May 9, 2024 in Paris and end on August 17, 2024 in London. To make it easier for tickets to reach fans who want to attend the shows, there will be an opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour before it goes on sale. The Plaze of inscription is open. Fans can sign up for the official ticket registration page of each city until the Thursday June 22 at 11:59 p.m. local time in the UK and Friday June 23 at 11:59 p.m. local time in Ireland and Europe.

Registrants who receive an exclusive code will have preferential access to purchase tickets in each city on the dates and times of sale indicated below. Those wishing to access multi-city ticket sales will need to register once for each city they wish to attend. Having registered does not guarantee access to the sale or tickets. More information about the enrollment process at Taylorswift.com/tour clicking on each city.

The tour will start on May 9 in Paris and will pass through Sweden, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria. In Madridwe insist, there will be May 3rd, 2024specifically in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with tickets on sale on July 13. Of course, it will also be in Lisbon (Estádio Da Luz, May 24), a concert for which tickets will go on sale on July 12. Tickets for all dates in Europe will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Under the video you can see the complete list of dates, cities and days on which tickets will go on sale.

DATE CITY PREMISES DATE AND TIME OF SALE

May 9 Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena Tue July 11, 10am (local)

May 10 Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena Tue July 11, 10am (local)

May 17 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Tue Jul 11, 2pm (local)

24 May Lisbon, Portugal Estádio da Luz Mier 12 Julio,, 12pm (local)

May 30 Madrid, Spain Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Thurs July 13, 2pm (home)

June 2 Lyon, France Groupama Stadium Tue July 11, 10am (local)

7 Junio Edinburgo, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium Mier 19 Julio, 2pm (local)

8 Junio Edinburgo, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium Mier 19 Julio, 2pm (local)

14 Junio Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium Ju 20 Julio, 2pm (local)

15 Junio Liverpool, UK Anfield Stadium Ju 20 Julio, 2pm (local)

18 Junio Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium Ju 20 Julio, 2pm (local)

21 June London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

22 June London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

28 June Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium Ju 13 July, 10am (local)

29 June Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium Ju 13 July, 10am (local)

July 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA Wed July 12, 2pm (local)

July 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA Wed July 12, 2pm (local)

9 Julio Zurich, Suiza Stadion Letzigrund Zurich Ju 13 Julio, 10am (local)

July 13 Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium Ju July 13, 12pm (local)

July 18 Gelsenkirchen, Germany VELTINS-Arena Wed July 12, 10am (local)

July 23 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion Wed July 12, 10am (local)

July 27 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion Wed July 12, 10am (local)

2 Agosto Varsovia, Polonia PGE Narodowy Mier 12 Julio, 12pm (local)

9 August Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion Tue 11 July, 12pm (local)

16 August London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)

17 August London, UK Wembley Stadium Tue 18 July, 2pm (local)