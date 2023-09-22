Taylor’s Versions: Here’s why Taylor Swift is rerecording six albums

Listen to the audio version of the article

The decision of Taylor Swift to re-record his first six albums, placing “Taylor’s Version” alongside the original title, is an unusual choice that originates in 2019, when Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, a music manager and entrepreneur, bought Taylor’s old record label , Big Machine Records.

In doing so, Braun, an entrepreneur and manager of various artists, became the owner of the recordings of Taylor’s first six albums. That’s because in 2005 the artist signed a 13-year contract with Big Machine Records, agreeing that she, as the songwriter, would own the lyrics and music, but not the original recordings.

When Braun bought Big Machine Records in 2019, a year after Taylor moved to Republic Records, the artist was furious. There is bad blood between her and the entrepreneur: Taylor has always accused Braun of bullying her on her social networks. Braun was also manager of Kanye West and Justin Bieber, with whom the singer had various disputes. Just remember when in 2009 Kanye West interrupted Taylor’s speech at the MTV VMAs, saying that Beyoncé should have won the award for Best Female Video instead of her.

When Braun buys Big Machine Records, Taylor writes a long post on Tumblr, calling the purchase “My Worst Scenario” and sharing all his disappointment. The artist explains that he has been trying to buy the recording rights for years, but without success. Big Machine Records was in fact willing to sell the rights to the albums only one at a time and in exchange for those of the new albums, an agreement that Taylor considered completely disadvantageous. Taylor is also very angry that no one notified her in advance of the purchase of her old label (and consequently her music) and that she only found out about it once the news was made public.

Taylor’s decision

The artist then decides to re-record the first six albums. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she tells fans, “I know, it’s unusual,” but also explains that “unfortunately” in the music business, singers often don’t have the rights to their recordings. Taylor, however, says she is determined to change things.

