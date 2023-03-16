Home World Tea Tairović dancing in the show Amidži Show | Entertainment
Tea Tairović dancing in the show Amidži Show | Entertainment

Tea Tairović was a guest on the show “Amidži show” where she also performed a seductive dance.

Source: Instagram/tea_tairovic

Known as the queen of tipping, the singer does not hide that this is due not only to her voice, but also to her energy, but also to her dancing, which is an integral part of every performance. Now she decided to show what she can do in a live show! Tea started to dance an oriental dance, and everyone’s attention was drawn to her metal top and skirt.ž

As she twisted and shuffled in front of the camera, the viewers remained riveted to the screen, and when she started to go down, her skirt almost burst! The singer almost showed too much, look at her:

