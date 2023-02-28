Home World Tea Tairović earns half a million euros in 4 months Entertainment
Tea Tairović was booked months in advance, and in just four months she will “perform” as many as 43 performances and thus earn huge money!

“Tea made an appointment as part of the Balkanija tour as many as 43 performances across Europe, and all of them will pay extremely well. Tea “breaks” on the field, knows how to create a great atmosphere, is attractive, super hot, has hits, so she gets a good fee! She takes more money than her colleagues who have been on the scene much longer than her. Tea receives an average of 13,000 euros per performance! Given that she scheduled 43 stalls from January 21 to May 27, she will earn 559,000 euros in that period alone!“, the knowledgeable source revealed.

“When she released new songs last year, Tei’s fee more than doubled. Wherever she appears, she fills clubs and creates a great atmosphere! That’s why the bosses don’t regret paying her well, because they know that her performances are attended. Her fee is not the same everywhere. For example, when he sings ‘over’, he can take 15,000 euros! She is in high demand in Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia, but also in Bulgaria, Germany, Switzerland, Austria…” says the interlocutor, who points out that Tea deserves every euro.

Tea works with great enthusiasm and sings even longer than agreed with the boss. In addition to the fee, he also takes an excellent tip. While she sings and dances, her fans honor her with huge sums of money, they don’t call her the tip queen for nothing!”, says the source, adding that the singer invests everything she earns in her career – he doesn’t waste money and spends the most on new songs, music videos and styling.

She herself recently stated that she does this job out of love, but also for fame, because “it’s a success” and “money doesn’t count”.

See how Tea does it!

