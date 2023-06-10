Home » Tea Tairović has no boyfriend Fun
World

Tea Tairović has no boyfriend Fun

Tea Tairović spoke about men and her criteria, but once again pointed out that she is currently single.

Izvor: PINK tv/printscreen

Singer Tea Tairović, the popular “tip queen” whose new album everyone is buzzing about, has been saying for a long time that she doesn’t have a boyfriend and that she’s unlucky in love, while there are rumors in the public that she’s been in a relationship with a rich businessman for two years.

It is known that the singer rarely talks about her private life, and now, in a guest appearance on Radio S3, she revealed what kind of men she likes. Tea said that she has not had a man by her side for a long time. When asked by the presenter whether her criteria for choosing a partner decrease or increase over time, Tea answered:

“For God’s sake, it’s reducing. Since I’ve been alone for years, now it’s the way it is… whatever you give,” Tea joked and added:

“Just kidding, of course, they’re increasing.”

To the presenter’s statement that women always look for hair in the egg, Tairovićka said:

“Yes, but this is not normal for me what I do.”

The singer revealed what a man must have in order to win her over.

“Definitely style and attitude,” said the singer.

(WORLD/ Radio S3)

