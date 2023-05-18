Tea Tairović new album song Daj Daj | Fun

Tea Tairović released a new album called “Ballerina”, and everyone is buzzing with new videos.

Tea Tairović is considered one of the most engaged singers on the domestic public scene, and with each new song she creates a real “boom” on the stage.

Thanks to the song “Hajde” she launched herself to the top of the pop charts, became the “queen of tips”, and only continued to achieve lower success. After the successful previous album released a new one called “Ballerina”. There are 10 songs on it, and in less than a day they achieved an incredible number of views. The title track is also a duet with the rapper Voyage, every song is already a hit on social networks, and everyone is talking about the music video for the song “Daj, daj”.

Tea Tairović has never been more challenging, but also the dance with which she made everyone understand again. Although the audience is used to her seductive movements, the singer managed to go “a step further” and start a new avalanche of reactions.

“This woman is tearing up”, “Is it possible that she is doing this? Tea, you are burning”, “Queen”, “Brutal, the most beautiful singer”, “All the best”, are just some of the comments.

Watch the video:



