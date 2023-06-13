Home » Tea Tairović revealed whether she will become an actress | Fun
Tea Tairović tried her hand as an actress, but only in her videos, so she revealed whether she is thinking about following in these footsteps.

Tea Tairović these days, apart from revealing her emotional status, is working on the final preparations for big concert on June 17 at Tašmajdanfor which she announced a two-hour spectacle like the Eurovision one, which her audience will enjoy to the maximum.

Given that her colleague Vojaž, with whom she also has a duet song “Ballerina” on the new album, has tried her hand at acting, Tea revealed whether there is a possibility that she too will follow in his footsteps.

“He is really great and it suits him very well. As for me, I was convinced all my life that I would not act in videos. Moreover, I didn’t like videos in which singers act, because it’s mostly unpleasant to watch, but now that I’ve finished the whole album ‘Ballerina’, it’s maybe already the second, third video in which I act and I see that it suits me well. So yes, why not in the future, but I’m more for no than yes, because I think everyone should do their job. Actors should act, singers should sing“, believes the popular singer.

