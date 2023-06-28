Team Reptile announces Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Indie studio Team Reptile today announced that the colorful title inspired by Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunkwill arrive on Xbox shortly after the already announced launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch, expected for August 18th.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is an action-adventure inspired by the famous SEGA classic, set in a futuristic city full of energy and street art culture. Here we will take on the role of a rider named “Trick” who is part of a group of rebel skaters known as the Bomb Rushers. The main objective of the game is to explore the city, perform breathtaking skateboard stunts and spread our graffiti art around the neighborhoods.

The distinguishing feature of the game is the heavy use of parkour skills and rollerblade stunts to move quickly and with style through the environment. Players can perform spectacular jumps, grinds and tricks, combining them with graffiti to leave their mark and signature on the walls of the city. While exploring the city, players will face unique challenges and missions. There will also be encounters with law enforcement and other rival groups, who will try to thwart the Bomb Rushers. You will need to use your parkour skills and special moves to escape your pursuers and complete your missions successfully.

We leave you with the trailer that shows us the gameplay of the game. Good vision!

