Team17 brings turn-based strategy to WWII with Classified: France ’44

Team17 and the British study Absolutely Games have announced the development of the isometric turn-based strategy Classified: France ’44which will see us experience the months that preceded the invasion of France by the Allies in 1944, during the Second World War.

The game is in development for Xbox Series X | S and is expected by the end of the year: here are the official details, a cinematic trailer, and the first in-game screenshots.

Classified: France ’44 is a new turn-based strategy game set during World War II, specifically in the desperate months leading up to the Allied invasion of France in June 1944.

Take command of a special forces squad from allies and members of the French resistance. He recruits elite operatives and then launches a radical campaign of sabotage and destruction. Negotiate with other in-game factions to build a network of resistance and strike German targets in the heart of the occupied territories. However, the more chaos you wreak havoc, the more you’ll attract the ruthless attention of the Gestapo.

With thrilling missions inspired by the exploits of the Allies and the French, the game is developed on a turn-based strategic basis, letting you experience authentic WWII combat. The campaign can be played multiple times, always having a different experience. And for those who really want to challenge themselves, our elaborate Mission Creator allows players to create, share and download custom missions.

Each attack has its weight.

In Classified: France ’44’s unique morale system, every action has an effect on you or your enemies. Repress and break the ranks of your opponents and then use those few moments to get close to your hidden targets and finish them off.

Shape the battle.

Use stealth tactics to eliminate key targets and fight by your own rules. However, as the assassinations increase, more and more enemies will begin to suspect something is wrong, so get ready to ambush them before they catch you!

Form your team.

You will be able to choose from an authentic and distinctive selection of heroes, each with a story behind them. Train them, customize and equip them with your ever-expanding arsenal of skills and weapons. Boost team morale by spending time around the campfire and learn more about their lives as they fight in war-torn French camps.

Experience the story.

Complete challenging objectives in more than 45 missions given to your squad by the French army. Find out which of them best suit your tactic to build stamina and achieve your goals. Manage the team by sending the various members on strategic operations.

Designed for the long term.

Classified: France ’44 will continue to grow with updates and expansions, always adding new thrilling elements to your fight for freedom. Plus, thanks to our Quest Creator and modding tools, there will always be new player-created content to explore.

Towards victory.

Classified: France ’44 is full of challenges. Devise the best strategy to reach the ultimate goal as you implement sophisticated tactics and discover the game’s many endings. What will your Normandy landing be like?