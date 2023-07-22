Home » Teatro Massimo, the political clash on the conflict of interest of the FdI deputy
World

Teatro Massimo, the political clash on the conflict of interest of the FdI deputy

by admin
Teatro Massimo, the political clash on the conflict of interest of the FdI deputy

by blogsicilia.it – ​​29 seconds ago

Not even the time to present the 2023-2024 season of the Teatro Massimo in Syracuse which, in fact, reopens to the public with programming after 66 years of closure, which explodes into controversy. The crux of the conflict of interest of the Ars deputy of FdI Two regional deputies enter it, Carlo Auteri, a member of the Brothers of Italy,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Teatro Massimo, the political clash on the conflict of interest of the FdI deputy appeared 29 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  how to have it with an income above 15 thousand euros?

You may also like

Udinese market – Roberto Pereyra has chosen his...

Udinese transfer market – Sfuma Saponara / The...

President Biden Elevates CIA Director William Burns to...

How a boy died in Novi Sad |...

Consequences of the storm in Novi Sad |...

Impartiality Prevails: ICC Denies Maduro Government’s Request to...

India, a group of women set fire to...

Mother-in-Law of South Korean President Arrested in Court:...

The outstanding scandals in Singapore politics

North Korea has launched some missiles towards the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy