Technacy, presented the 2022 financial statements: positive trend

The 2022 budget was presented, with further growth compared to past years. The employees and customers of Netmon are also growing, the main application created by the company, which will soon be enriched with new features

The growth process continues steadily Technacythe TLC company for the creation of digital data transmission solutions, founded in Cervia by Vittorio Foschi in 2011.

They also certify it 2022 budget datapresented in recent days: which confirms the positive budget trend, with a turnover of 3 million 800 thousand euros, higher than the 3 million and 600 of last year and the 3 and a half of 2020.

Economic growth is inevitably joined by personnel growth (grown by two new units in recent months, to reinforce both the commercial part and the new corporate Design department) and the expansion of the current headquarters in the industrial area of ​​Cervia: even if months ago the company bought an old disused colony on the Pinarella seafront, with the aim of making it its new headquarters over the course of a few years. The renovation project plans to create a place that not only welcomes the company, but also an “open innovation” space freely made available for ideas and planning by young people and startups. The goal is to rebuild – in compliance with environmental, energy and social sustainability – a structure capable of overcoming the division between the place of work and that of social life.

Meanwhile, for a couple of years now, Technacy has also been moving in Europe: and thanks to the collaboration with Conectacy, the official reseller of the Romagna-based company’s solutions for the Iberian and Portuguese markets, agreements with the main operators of Spain and Portugal.

At the same time, its most popular product, the Netmon application (distributed in Italy through Tim and Vodafone), designed for data traffic and capable of planning and managing data flows while guaranteeing security, recorded a good 113 new customer companies, while already in the first five months of 2023 there will be 65 additional new companies.

Precisely in relation to Netmon, the Cervia company is working on an expansion of functions and on new solutions with eSIM and connectivity issues, which will be presented in the coming months.

“We are very pleased with the results added to date, and with the performance recorded in 2022 – points out Vittorio Foschi, founder and CEO of Technacy -. 2023 is also proving to be a year of consolidation, the springboard for a future three-year period that will be truly full of new challenges for us”.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

