TECNOKAR / The Group presents the S5X – Companies with EMILCAMION

TECNOKAR / The Group presents the S5X – Companies with EMILCAMION

On the occasion of the next SaMoTer in Verona, the Tecnokar Trailers Group will present the new S5X under the Emilcamion brand. The latter is a rear tipping tank derived from the now famous S5 EVO which has been achieving successes in the quarry construction market in Italy and abroad for over 20 years, with unprecedented solutions in terms of technical construction and use characteristics.

The new S5X will cover a space that the S5 EVO left open with only the opening of the rear side using the GULL’S WING. The request gathered on the market was to equip the folding tank defined as “round” with the opening of the rear side also as a book/flag.

With this new project we wanted to go further, deciding to equip the S5X with a TRIPLEX version that contains all the possible solutions, in a single set-up.


