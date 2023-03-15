Home World Teenage girl arrested for 8 kilos of drugs | Info
A high school student was arrested in Kumodraz and caught with 8.5 kg of drugs.

Izvor: MUP

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UKP, Service for Combating Organized Crime, by order of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade, they arrested JM (19) and a 17-year-old man due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they committed the criminal offense of unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs.

The police stopped the car in Kumodraz in which the suspects were i after inspecting the vehicle, found and seized about 8.5 kilograms of marijuana, writes the Kurir.

Suspect JM was detained for up to 48 hours, after which she will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office with a criminal report. The 17-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Department of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade.

