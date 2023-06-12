Home » Teenage girl killed at birthday party in California | Info
Four girls aged 19 and 20 and two young men between 18 and 19 were wounded at the party.

At a birthday party in Northern California, there was a shooting, caused by uninvited guests. The local police announced that one girl (18) was killed and six people were wounded.

The shooting happened on Sunday, June 11, during a 19-year-old man’s birthday party. The attackers fled before the police arrived and no one has been arrested so far. The murdered girl died in the hospital where she was taken after the shooting.

At the party, four girls aged 19 and 20 and two young men between 18 and 19 were injured, the police said, according to AP. The injuries sustained by the wounded persons were not life-threatening.

