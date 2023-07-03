Home » Teenager who disappeared 8 years ago in Texas found unconscious outside a church with cuts and bruises
World

Teenager who disappeared 8 years ago in Texas found unconscious outside a church with cuts and bruises

by admin
Teenager who disappeared 8 years ago in Texas found unconscious outside a church with cuts and bruises

NEW YORK. On March 6, 2015, 17-year-old Rudolph Farias IV went out to walk the dogs in Houston, Texas and never came home. Only now, eight years later, has he been miraculously found alive. This was revealed by the Texas Center for the Missing, the center for missing persons. People called 911 after seeing an unconscious young man outside a church with cuts and bruises, Farias’s mother told local TV, saying she believed her son had been abused and beaten. Now the boy, who is 25 years old, is in hospital: it is not clear what happened to him, but the woman thinks the path to recovery will be long.

Over the years the family has expressed concern about his mental health saying he had been suffering from depression since his brother’s death in a motorcycle accident years earlier. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly 360,000 reports of missing children were filed with the FBI in 2022.

See also  In Ian's Eye: An Expert Hurricane Hunter's Turbulent Flight

You may also like

Flashback 2 shows us the jungle level

Vida Festival, breaking latest news of its 2023...

The Consequences of Disqualifying María Corina Machado: Insights...

Nazi-fascist patrols in France: a mad battle called...

How to make money from fetish | Fun

Felix Auger-Aliassim eliminated in the first round of...

French Riots: Over 3,200 Arrested as Large-Scale Police...

Meteo Sicily, the weather forecast for Tuesday 4...

Palermo, the Ciulla brothers of Hessian convicted and...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy