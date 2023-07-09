Teenagers from Serbia robbed in a hotel in Budva Info

The teenagers from Serbia were first given terrible accommodation in Budva, and then a few days later they were robbed in another hotel.

Source: Private archive

Through a well-known travel agency, teenagers from Novi Sad, Belgrade, Vrbas and Zrenjanin went on vacation to Budva last week. Originally, they were supposed to be accommodated in the “Vila Prestige” hotel, but they saw that the accommodation was terrible, so they were transferred to the “Park” hotel. On Saturday, six children were robbed in that hotel. 650 euros were stolen from the suitcases in their rooms.

“At that time, they couldn’t even dream of what kind of hell was waiting for them. Before the trip, it was agreed that the children would be accommodated in the “Park” hotel. We paid 260 euros for transportation and accommodation. However, at the parents’ meeting with the agency representative, it was said that they would stay in the hotel “Villa Prestige”. When the children got there, they were shocked by the sight, the accommodation was not only not prepared for children but also dirty. The children photographed it and sent it to their parents“, said one father.

According to him, when he saw the photos, he was furious. “The photos show a dirty shower cabin, a grasshopper on the toilet paper, mold on the ceiling in the toilet. “They immediately insisted on getting another accommodation and they went to the “Park” hotel, where everything was fine until Saturday,” said the father.

The parent also says that, although the children lost the first day of their vacation due to the move, everything was fine until two days ago, when it was reported in the Viber group of parents that a robbery had taken place in the hotel. “The child told me that someone entered the rooms, which were locked, the windows were closed and that six friends, including my child, were rummaged through their suitcases, ransacked their belongings and were robbed. It had a little more than a hundred euros, which is no longer there. So, someone did not take the money from a visible place, the table, but dug through things. The child saved the rest of the money because he kept it next to him in bed, otherwise they would have stolen it too,” claims the furious father.

The management of the “Park” hotel said that the case was reported to the Budva Security Center. “About the theft in question, the reception of the building where the group is housed was informed, and the management of the company that manages the mentioned building was also informed by that reception. allegedly committed theft, the case in question was reported to the Budva Security Center. We cannot give any answer to the parents’ claims that “…a person entered the locked room, rummaged through things and stole money, a total of 650.00 euros”, because the investigation Actions related to such cases are dealt with by the competent authorities, not the management of the facility,” the facility stated.

Whether the reported theft was committed by one or more persons, what amount of money, what things were stolen without authorization and under what circumstances, the management of the facility and company also cannot know – it is stated in the answer and adds: “On this occasion we would like to point out the facts concerning the preventive action of the facility’s administration and the staff working in the same, and they refer to: of the facility itself; The facility has video surveillance that is focused on the area in front of the entrance to the facility; The employees at the reception are representatives of the tourist agency and teachers, after all, like all guests staying in the facility, pointed out the possibility that money, jewelry and other valuables can be left in the safes located at the reception; None of the members of the mentioned group found it appropriate to act on the recommendation; According to the staff who work in the facility, housekeepers and maids, from the moment they arrived, the children displayed quite comfortable and carefree behavior in terms of showing insufficient care for their belongings, which was reflected in the fact that they kept their bags and luggage in the corridors of the facilities for an unusually long time in which they received apartments for accommodation;

They left the apartment’s terrace door open while they were not in it, and the facility’s staff pointed out to them the need to close it; The management of the facility and company cannot be responsible for the guest’s personal belongings. After all, no facility takes that kind of responsibility. Responsibility certainly exists for the things, money and valuables that the guest entrusts for safekeeping, and for this, he creates a document with the items listed in detail and the amount of money that has been entrusted to safekeeping. We express our regret regarding this unfortunate incident and expect quick and efficient action by the competent investigative authorities,” said the “Park” hotel.



See description

VACATION FROM HELL! TEENAGERS FROM SERBIA GOT MOLDY ACCOMMODATION IN BUDVA: They were moved to another hotel, and then they were robbed

Hide description

Source: Private archive no. image: 3 1 / 3 Source: Privatna arhivaNo. image: 3 2 / 3 Source: Private archiveNo. picture: 3 3 / 3 AD

The father also points out that the child said that they reported everything to the police and gave a statement, as well as that they again lost their bathing time because of it. One of the persons in charge of the safety of children on vacation confirmed that there was a robbery at the “Park” hotel. “We were nicely accommodated, but someone unlocked the rooms on Saturday and took money from the children’s suitcases. We reported everything to the police, and so that this would not ruin the children’s vacation, we offered them money not to worry. We want to warn tourists that things like this happen and to be very careful on vacation, especially those with children,” says the interlocutor.

“The companions who took the children to the sea immediately offered to give each child as much money as they needed. But the complications did not end there, it became clear when the child informed me that they were moving from the Park Hotel to another accommodation because there are rooms here were reserved,” it said.

The tourist agency and the hotel “Vila Prestiž” did not respond to questions regarding this situation.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:21 Theft in the church in the village of Šumadijsko Donji Branetići Source: ucentar.rs

Source: ucentar.rs

(WORLD/Kurir.rs)