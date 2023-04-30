Home » Teenagers killed in Mississippi | Info
Teenagers killed in Mississippi | Info

Two teenagers were killed at a house party in Mississippi.

At a house party in the city of Bay St. Louis in the American state of Mississippi two teenagers were killed and at least four were wounded.

The victims were shot dead. The suspect (19) for the crime was arrested, as the police announced. The murdered teenagers were 16 and 18 years old, ABC News reported. The slain juveniles attended Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. The four wounded teenagers are from Hancock High School in Kiln, located 21 kilometers northwest of Bay St. Louis.

On Saturday, April 29, five people were killed in a house in Cleveland in the American state of Texas. Among them was an eight-year-old child. The gunman is on the run.

