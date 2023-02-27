It’s been a while since I wanted to share with you part of the note of intent of my future book ” Teenagers: Resist or Crack? ». It is a fiction inspired by real facts, but it is above all the breaking latest news of a society in perdition…

Writing for Cameroonian youth

Do you know how hard it is to be young today? No ! I don’t think you know that. So, listen to me talk to you about the realities of my time, of my Africa, but even more that of my native Cameroon…

With us in Cameroon, it is difficult to be young…

It is difficult to be young in a country where speech is so easily murdered.

In a country where the dream is bruised and the thought imprisoned.

It’s easy to lose your innocence on the road because those who drive do so while drunk or while handling their phones.

It’s so hard to be a student with teachers who have too many problems.

It’s hard to dream so much youth lacks emulation.

How to be a young honest when sycophancy and dishonesty are set up as a model? How to learn effort when those who advocate ease are those who have the most audience?

Cultivate your uniqueness

Let’s talk about ratings, the new currency of this world. Before, we sold our soul for gold, today we do it for #followers.

How to be a sane kid when stupidity seems to bring more #followers ? Although it is difficult to be young in such a hostile environment, it is important to celebrate those who #DARE.

Those who fight against social cancers and who despite all the bruises they may face, build with their hands a part of this nation. A youth that knows how to arm itself with patience, which in every difficulty refuses to become those who complain, but continues to be those who fight.

It is certainly difficult to be young today, but difficulties breed conquerors. Hats off to all those young people who don’t steal, who don’t litter the streets of their country.

To all those who cultivate effort. I know that sometimes you want to join the dark side, so much you feel alone and abandoned to your fate, neglected by those who should celebrate you, so busy are they promoting imposture.

Do not change.

STAY WORTHY.

STAY YOUNG IN YOUR HEARTS.

A thought to all the young people of Cameroon and particularly to a youth I am proud to belong to: the youth of the Cameroonian blogosphere.

May every young woman and man from every sector of the Cameroonian blogosphere feel proud to belong to a sector which, despite the abandonment and misunderstanding of all, is fighting to be reborn from its ashes.

The #resilience and the #determination that you are showing, is a real inspiration.

The times are changing…

“Becoming a billionaire by making Tiktok and Facebook videos” is the “I started with a peanut platter” of modern times.

A Cameroonian artist said in one of his songs:

This country is killing young people. They were worth it

Was he a visionary? Was he right? Is he right ? I do not know ! I would have liked to have had good news but unfortunately it will be worse before being well.

Even if the Tiktok challenges and the so-called favorite influencers show the opposite, the best way to ensure a good future is to listen to your parents and go to school.

Young people around me constantly talk about the Tik Tok social network, I really don’t know how it works, I’m not there but I hear more than one young person talking about Tik Tok challenges. Between two Tik Tok challenges on the sound of the moment, young people should think about acquiring real knowledge.

Progress is inevitable. One day or another, we ourselves will have to build the country we all dream of. And for that, it will take more than choosing filters on Snapchat and mixing videos on Capcut…

Architects, doctors, engineers, teachers, media, content creators, actors, artists… The list of things we will need is so long… That’s why young people have to be “wise”, as they say in the village.

The wisdom of the village, the one we don’t teach at school, the one we don’t acquire with diplomas. But, what we learn from life: it is the experience of life, it is the school of life. We all end up getting used to it, so, courage to all of us!