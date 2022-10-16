Home World Tehran, 4 dead and 61 wounded in the revolt in Evin prison. The Farnesina: “Alessia Piperno is fine”
World

Tehran, 4 dead and 61 wounded in the revolt in Evin prison. The Farnesina: “Alessia Piperno is fine”

by admin
Tehran, 4 dead and 61 wounded in the revolt in Evin prison. The Farnesina: “Alessia Piperno is fine”

TEHRAN – Four inmates died and 61 were injured following the fire that broke out yesterday in Evin prison. This was announced by the Iranian judicial authority. Iranian state television aired a video that apparently showed the return to calm in the prison. The outbreak of a fire overnight had been associated with protests sweeping the country since Mahsa Amini’s death after her arrest last month.

Per

See also  Ukraine-Russia: news on today's war. Biden talks about genocide, Putin: "Negotiations at a dead end"

You may also like

Energy, European Union stalled on financial measures against...

Analysis: The report of the 20th National Congress...

Sumisai: I am very grateful to China for...

Camilla among the Paddington bears left as a...

The return of Zhang Gaoli, the deputy premier...

Iran: there are 4 inmates dead and 61...

Great Britain, the great conspiracy of the conservatives...

The number of infections in the UK continues...

The White House against Abu Mazen for words...

Tension between India and Canada over the separatist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy