TEHRAN – Four inmates died and 61 were injured following the fire that broke out yesterday in Evin prison. This was announced by the Iranian judicial authority. Iranian state television aired a video that apparently showed the return to calm in the prison. The outbreak of a fire overnight had been associated with protests sweeping the country since Mahsa Amini’s death after her arrest last month.
