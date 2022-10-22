Home World Tehran’s military aids Moscow, Ukraine’s foreign minister advises the president to “take full responsibility” for severing diplomatic ties with Iran
Original title: Tehran’s military aid to Moscow, Ukraine’s foreign minister suggested that the president “take full responsibility” for breaking diplomatic relations with Iran

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba proposed on October 18 to his President Volodymyr Zelensky to sever diplomatic ties with Iran after Tehran provided the Russian army with drones to destroy Ukrainian civilian energy facilities and kill civilians.

In view of the extensive damage caused by Iranian drones to Ukraine’s “civilian infrastructure”, as well as the “casualties caused to our people” (…) , I submitted a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran for the President’s consideration.”

The Ukrainian Air Force said on social media on October 19: “Since the first downing of an Iranian-made “Shahed 136” suicide drone in Kupyansk on September 13, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces and other parts of the Defense Forces have destroyed 223 such drones.

In recent days, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of using Iranian drones to strike Ukraine’s “civil energy” infrastructure.

Tehran has repeatedly denied that it has supplied Russia with weapons and drones for use in strikes against Ukraine.

Moscow also does not admit that Russian forces used Iranian drones to strike Ukraine. “We have no such information,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said on October 18 when asked if Moscow was using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba also quoted news reports that “Iran is about to deliver surface-to-surface missiles to Moscow’s forces.”

Kuleba condemned the Iranian authorities, saying, “Tehran is supplying the Russian army with Iranian-made drones, but at the same time it tells us that it opposes war and does not support any side.”

“We will not tolerate the obscenities and lies of Iran’s actions,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said in the video. He also accused “Tehran of being solely responsible” for sabotaging its relations with Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba also promised that “if Iran stops supplying arms to Russia”, it will reconsider the proposal to “break diplomatic relations”.Return to Sohu, see more

