Tekken 8 reveals Peruvian fighter Azucena and confirms Raven

World

Bandai Namco today announced a new unreleased female fighter who will join the roster of Tekken 8 at launch: lilyMMA fighter from Peru and the last heir of the Ortiz family, who manage coffee plantations.

Known for this reason as “Coffee Queen”, Azucena fights using movements based on mixed martial arts, while also adding some unconventional techniques, such as the Liberador in which, instead of blocking the enemies’ attacks, she puts herself in a position where she can instinctively avoid them.

But that’s not all: the Japanese studio has also confirmed the return to the game of Ravenwho makes his return to the series after his presence in episodes 5 and 6. After his disappearance following the events of Tekken 6, Raven has spent a lot of time training hard and now comes back even stronger than before. His style that mixes ninjutsu and powerful attacks with his unique “Soul Field” stance, will give players a versatile arsenal that uses clones and teleportation to master the rhythm of the battlefield.

You can see them both in the trailers below.

