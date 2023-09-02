Tekken 8 – tested at gamescom (Xbox Series X | S)

Bandai Namco’s private presentation opened up a small room where we were shown some trailers and footage of all their games featured at the fair, including Tekken 8. Unfortunately, unlike other titles, nothing exclusive was shown to us, except for the exact same video shown during the Gamescom Opening Night Live, where, in addition to revealing the release date set for January 26, 2024 and confirming the presence of 32 characters at launch, the new Arcade Quest mode was also revealed. It is a single player content in which we will be able to explore an arcade room in the guise of a customizable avatar, and in the video we can see how we will be able to challenge other players in tournaments complete with commentators as if it were an eSports event. Unfortunately we have not been provided with details on this mode, even if the impression is that it is something very similar to what we saw recently in Street Fighter 6, but we will have to wait for the release (or a new test) to confirm or deny this impression .

After refreshing our memory with the trailer, we finally got to try out the game in a few matches, even if only in Versus 1 vs 1 mode. The roster available was 16 wrestlers, or half of those who will be present at the launch, and they were all old acquaintances, so there was no way to try some new entries like the Peruvian Azucena. Among the wrestlers available instead were Jin Kazama, Bryan, Kazuya, Paul, King, Lars, Jack 8, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Xiaoyu, Asuka, Hwoarang, Claudio & Marshall Law, and my choice for the test fell often on the latter being my main character for years. Pad in hand, the feeling is of being immediately at home, and with pleasure I noticed that some of the combos remained identical to the previous chapter (including the 10-shot one), so it didn’t take much to pick up the rhythm. However, we do not find only known moves, in fact both Law and the other characters show off totally new moves and combos, but it is appreciable not having to start from scratch to use a character we are fond of. Just one look at the pause menu to see all the various combos available to realize that Tekken 8 remains a seemingly simple fighting game that requires great study and training to make the most of the potential of each character, and after seeing how both Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 have undertaken to make the tutorials and training for the combos as comprehensive and interactive as possible the hope is that too Tekken 8 have something similar.

Even on this at the moment we cannot answer, but what we can say with certainty is that Bandai also wants to try to make it Tekken 8 as accessible as possible even for newbies. By pressing the left backbone, in fact, at any time you can change the configuration of the controls in the simplified version, making a small box appear on the screen with a series of simple inputs to perform (such as three times triangle) to perform combos or moves specials that would otherwise require more complex commands. The options are quite limited and during my test they didn’t seem to unbalance the game too much, also because given the amount of possible combos relying solely on the simplified ones will hardly lead to success against more expert players, but it is certainly an excellent incentive for those who Beginning still has difficulty with the timing of the inputs and can still enjoy it without too much pretension.

The real novelty, however, is represented by the Heat System, or a bar that is loaded by sending hits, and once filled it can be activated manually with the right backbone or automatically after some special moves marked by the Heat Engager icon. In this case, immediately after the blow, the character is surrounded by a white aura and performs a dash (Heart Rush) and until the indicator is empty it inflicts more damage and is faster. This allows the execution of combos that would not normally be linked together, thus paving the way for new strategies that the best players will surely be able to make the most of. With the little time available, there was no way to be able to better appreciate the Heat System, but it is something that will have to be analyzed with due calm and above all practice. However, it is clear that the purpose of this system is to reward aggression and discourage tactics that are too defensive to make the clashes more adrenaline-pumping and faster. In fact, during the state of Heat, even normal attacks still inflict a small amount of damage (chip damage), while those that are successful slow down the emptying of the bar. The more you attack, the more you can keep the state active, or you can decide to completely consume the bar for an enhanced special move capable of inflicting serious damage. When health drops to the critical threshold, the state of Rage finally returns, where the stats are increased or you can use a spectacular Rage Art capable of turning the tide of a match.

The spectacularity is also highlighted by the splendid technical sector, and the transition to Unreal Engine 5 feels everything. The models look impressive for the amount of detail, such as Law’s prominent veins and taut muscles, or Jin’s extravagant hair or demon wing feathers. Even the scenarios are striking for the amount of detail and visual depth, in addition to the interactions with which we can “change stages” if we manage to slam the opponent in some specific areas, for example by making him fall from a balcony or breaking through a wall. However, it was noted that it was a build that was not yet final due to some problems with shots during character selection or textures that were not very clean, but there are still a few months left for the game to arrive in stores in great shape.

During my test, however, I had a lot of fun and I appreciated the fact that I was immediately at home with moves I already knew; I can’t wait to delve into the possibilities of the Heat System and see how much the more aggressive approach will affect the rhythm of the fights, especially at high levels, as well as if the simplified control system will manage to make the game more accessible to those who approaches the saga for the first time. There is still a lot to discover about Tekken 8especially with regard to the new characters and single player modes, so we just have to wait for January 26 for the release of the full game!