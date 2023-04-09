There are still several questions and points to be clarified regarding the death of Alessandro Parisithe 35-year-old Roman lawyer overwhelmed and killed by a car on the seafront of Tel Aviv. Some answers he will only be able to provide you the autopsy which will be performed on the body. At the moment, what is certain is that the man, along with 7 other injured people, was overwhelmed and killed by the car thrown onto the pedestrian lane. And above all, this is one of the points still to be clarified in the whole affair, it has not been achieved by any coup bullet.

Precisely on a possible shooting the information arrives contradictory. The first news circulated spoke of a car thrown at pedestrians from which a man also had opened fire. Then it turned out that Yussef Abu Jabberthe one who was driving the vehicle, had a weapon with him which, however, was a simple one reproduction: he tried to grab her when the people reached him and for this he was killed. Therefore, it cannot have been he who fired the shots: it is possible that the initial testimonies attributed the shots to the man driving the vehicle, but instead they were those of the agents already present on the spot who opened fire to curb its run.

There is also another element on which the Institute of Legal Medicine of Abu Kabir he wanted to clarify: unlike what was written by some Italian media, no bullets were found on Parini’s body from the CT scan, neither in the legs nor in the head. In fact, the news had circulated in the newspapers that from the first tests communicated to the Italian authorities, the young man had a bullet in the leg (non-lethal) and one head laceration. News denied by the Israeli Institute. To confirm the version of the doctors are also police sources hear from the newspaper Haaretz: Parini died from the impact caused by the car, as emerges from the examinations on the lawyer’s body which show substantial head and back injuries compatible with the fight. The sources have therefore excluding the traffic accident instead claiming that Abu Jaber has acted in a “premeditated manner” with the car thrown at people.

Meanwhile it is Shin Bet, the internal secret service, questioned the relatives and searched the house of the man driving the car. As learned shortly after the death of the Italian lawyer, it is an Israeli Arab, father of six girls, who worked as a janitor with his wife in a high school near Tel Aviv. According to the reconstructions, he traveled the 25 kilometers from Kfar Qasim to go and strike during the hours when the crowds on the waterfront of the Israeli city are the most numerous. Family members continue to argue that the man did not act voluntarily, that he could having felt badbut the prosecutor of Rome investigates for terrorist attack, homocide e injuries.